Ron Kind column: One Wisconsin family's story

Tari's great-uncle, Bruce Bradley, served honorably during World War II aboard the USS Arizona. Sadly, he lost his life on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and the family was left with photos and stories to remember Bruce with.

During her quest, Tari learned that a U.S. Navy policy limits replacement medals to immediate family and sadly Bruce did not have any surviving immediate family. After finding this out Tari reached out to our office and the White House. Our office began working to see if there was anything we could do to get Tari and her family their great-uncle’s Purple Heart.

It is thanks to Tari’s persistence, we are introducing the Honoring Our Heroes Act, which will amend the law to allow family members within four generations to a veteran apply for replacement medals, once all immediate next of kin have passed away.

I have long said that the best policy ideas come directly from Wisconsinites. I hope this bill helps families like Tari’s celebrate the life and sacrifice of their loved ones today, and for generations to come.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District