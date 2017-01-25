This comes after the Legislative Fiscal Bureau released a memo last week indicating that Wisconsin is projected to have an additional $2 billion more than previous estimates in state revenue available for use in the upcoming state budget.

“This news could not have come at a better time. Assembly Republicans have been working diligently to address our state’s transportation budget shortfalls,” Petryk said. “This pleasant surprise of additional funding will allow us to find responsible solutions for current issues which include: fixing our roads; providing further tax relief to our hard working citizens; providing increased funding for education; and creating workforce readiness programs to provide training for available family-sustaining jobs.

“It is my good fortune to be a part of a determined team of legislators all working towards the same goal of continuing to move Wisconsin in the right direction. I am confident that together, with Gov. Walker and his administration, our pending reforms will directly benefit the people of the 93rd Assembly District and all of West Central Wisconsin.”

The 93rd Assembly District includes portions of Pepin, Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and St. Croix Counties.