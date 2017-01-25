Ron Kind column: Stop fleecing Wisconsin taxpayers

I have taken these lessons to heart and am working to carry on Sen. Proxmire’s legacy. Throughout my time representing you, I have fought against programs that waste your tax dollars, found ways to save taxpayer money, and have personally returned over $1.7 million to taxpayers through finding savings in my own Congressional office.

However, the work is far from done, and there are still far too many programs that waste your hard earned tax dollars and inflate our national debt. For example, I recently voted against a House budget that would increase the national debt by an astronomical $9.5 trillion. The budget proposal was outrageous and would leave a legacy of debt for our children and grandchildren.

I will continue to stay vigilant in the coming year and update you once a month about the various programs that are still fleecing Wisconsin taxpayers.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District