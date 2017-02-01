Ron Kind column: Standing up for Wisconsin farmers

As a proud Wisconsinite and representative of a large farming district and state, I look forward to working to make sure policies that create jobs for Wisconsin farmers and grow the local economy are included in the upcoming Farm Bill. I have long fought against proposals that give taxpayer subsidies to large agri-businesses, instead focusing on providing an opportunity to the small family farmers that support Wisconsin’s economy.

I recently visited Leffel Roots Orchard, a family-owned business in Eau Claire. Leffel Roots owners Laura and Jim Leffel were able to benefit from a Farm Bill program, which allowed the couple to develop new products at their orchard, including a new bakery and cider processing facility. I hope that in the upcoming Farm Bill Wisconsin continues to see new innovative projects, like Laura and Jim’s, and that our small family farmers have resources needed to be innovative and create jobs.

In the coming months, I will be traveling throughout western and central Wisconsin to talk with farmers about what they would like to see in the Farm Bill. However, you don’t have to wait till then to share your thoughts. Please reach out to my office by visiting kind.house.gov or calling 608-782-2558.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District