Ron Kind column: Bringing jobs to Wisconsin communities

However, in the last decade, many of these same Wisconsin communities have seen jobs leave and little to no new investment come in to help them grow. This has caused many Wisconsinites to feel that all the economic growth has focused on the East Coast and the West Coast and left the Heartland behind. It is time we take steps to fix this.

To begin fixing that problem, I introduced the Investing in Opportunity Act, a bipartisan bill which would bring investment off the sidelines and into Wisconsin communities. The Investing in Opportunity Act levels the playing field for our local communities and will help create good-paying jobs where we need them the most.

In the coming months, I look forward to talking with small business owners and local officials in Vernon, Adams, Jackson, Grant and other counties about how this bill will help them grow and create jobs. You don’t have to wait till then to share your thoughts. Please reach out to my office by visiting kind.house.gov or calling 608-782-2558.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District