Ron Kind column: Higher Education Action Plan

For many of our students, success in higher education starts in high school. We need to give our rural schools and teachers the resources they need to prepare their students for the next step. This means walking students and parents through the wide array of options, putting in place apprenticeship programs, and making the process of applying for and filling out financial aid forms easier.

Throughout my many conversations with Wisconsin students and families, they tell me it is not getting into an education program that is the hardest part but figuring out how to afford it. We need to make sure that all students have access to affordable financial aid programs to help pay for their education.

Finally, while receiving a degree or certificate is important, we need to make sure that Wisconsinites are competing for good-paying jobs. Many of these students are graduating with debt and will need to find a job that allows them to support their families, pay their loans, buy a house, and save for retirement.

In the coming months, as Congress works on reauthorizing the Higher Education Act, I look forward to working with my colleagues, students, parents, and educators to pass policies that prepare Wisconsin students for success in their education, ensure they have access to affordable education and create the opportunity for them to get a job when they earn their degree.

You don’t have to wait till then to share your thoughts. Please reach out to my office by visiting kind.house.gov or calling 608-782-2558.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District