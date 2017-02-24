Ron Kind column: Celebrating National FFA Week

With dairy prices falling to extreme lows and low commodity prices there is no doubt that the past few years have been a trying time for many Wisconsin farmers and their families. However, agriculture is an honorable profession that creates jobs for the community and helps families put food on the table.

I have enjoyed meeting with and talking to Wisconsin FFA members. They are optimistic, hopeful, and passionate young men and women, excited about their futures and the role agriculture will play in their lives. In order to assist these future leaders to continue their interest in agriculture as a career and profession, it important that programs that ensure access to higher education and technical skills continue to be offered and funded. Moreover, continued funding for popular USDA programs like the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Program and various farm service agency farm loan programs is needed. These programs, and others like them, are important. During the upcoming reauthorization of the farm bill, I will work to provide funding.

Agriculture is one of our state's leading industries, employing one of every 10 people. Nearly 97 percent of Wisconsin farms are family owned, with many having been in operations for generations, seeking to involve the next generation of family members. Thanks to the FFA, and the youth education and leadership programs that it offers, our state's family farms and related agriculture businesses will continue to grow and thrive.

Happy National FFA Week to all Wisconsinites!

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District