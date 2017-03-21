With Congress officially starting the process of repealing the ACA I wanted to take the opportunity to answer some of the most common questions I have gotten from Wisconsinites.

What benefits am I currently receiving because of the Affordable Care Act?

You can no longer be denied coverage because of a pre-existing conditions.

Wisconsin seniors are paying less for prescription drugs because we closed the donut hole.

There are no longer any lifetime caps on how much coverage you can receive.

Men, women, children and seniors all have access to low-cost preventative care, like yearly physicals and screenings.

Parents can keep children on their health insurance plans until they are 26 years old.

Seniors are guaranteed to get full Medicare benefits at least through 2028, which is 11 years longer than pre-ACA.

Will I be able to keep these benefits if ACA is repealed?

While details of the replacement bill are unclear, here is what we know:

A full repeal of ACA would put Medicare benefits in jeopardy.

Those with pre-existing conditions, such as cancer patients or children with other diseases, will likely have to pay more out-of-pocket while receiving less coverage.

Some of the replacement plans target employer-sponsored health care. With a large number of Wisconsinites receiving health care from their employers these proposals could result in a higher premiums and higher taxes.

What would a repeal mean for rural communities across Wisconsin?

Because of the Affordable Care Act, the rate of uninsured people in rural communities has dropped nearly 40 percent. If the ACA is repealed, 1.71 million people in rural areas will lose their coverage, including 28,400 people in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Additionally, uncompensated care costs will rise for rural providers, including many community hospitals. This could lead to hospital closings and significant job losses for our rural communities.

I assure you that in the coming weeks I will be fighting to make sure that Wisconsinites have affordable health care at a reasonable cost. As the repeal process for the ACA begins, please reach out to share any concerns or questions you have by calling my office at 608-782-2558 or by visiting kind.house.gov.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District