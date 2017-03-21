Wisconsinites like Jessie, a mom from Amherst, who has a 6-year-old daughter with a heart condition. The ACA gave her the certainty that her daughter won’t be denied insurance because of a pre-existing condition. However, with the repeal of the ACA, there is an open question as to whether or not she will be able to keep her health coverage, and if so whether her costs will skyrocket. Jessie has enough worries hanging over her head. The last thing she should be concerned about is Congress taking away her daughter’s access to health care.

Or Deb from Chippewa Falls. Before the ACA, she didn't go to the doctor for checkups because she wanted to save as much money as possible to make sure that she could afford to take her daughters. The ACA has ensured that she got catastrophic health care insurance that doesn't preclude pre-conditions and allows for her to go in for periodic preventative health checks. When the ACA started covering annual checkups, she finally went to the doctor after avoiding it for 10 years.

Sadly the Congressional Republican bill seeks to turn back the progress we have made for people like Jessie and Deb. Their bill will put Medicare in jeopardy, raise insurance premiums for Wisconsinites, jeopardize access to care in rural areas, and make drastic cuts to BadgerCare.

Their bill will do all of this while giving insurance companies huge tax breaks, providing the wealthiest citizens an average yearly tax cut of over $190,000 at the expense of many Wisconsinites who will end up paying more for less coverage, and discouraging people on Medicaid from seeking a job.

Instead of rushing forward a bill, without hearings or debate, that will negatively impact the lives of thousands of Wisconsinites; we need to recognize what works in healthcare, fix what doesn’t, and seek to lower healthcare costs for all Americans.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District