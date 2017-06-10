Literally Lorna column:Transition outcome worth the time

Transition is something like grieving. You experience shame, guilt, denial and anger. It's true you can grieve for a job loss just like a family member, friend or pet. When you have a job for 10 years, you build relationships with people. You see them every day, converse about your personal life and theirs. Even if you change departments within the same company you still have the inside "know how" of your industry. You use the same lingo and understand the ways of the people within.

So what happens when "that company" excuses you of all duties? Does your life end? What else are you good at? How long will that severance package last? Interviewing with another company has never crossed your mind, so how do you cope? Should I do something completely different? Like what? I need to make money, those questions and more.

Can you tell I've been through a job transition? Yes, I can say it's awful. I know I'm not alone, and you're not alone. On June 1, 2009, Northwest Airlines Inc. dismissed me due to the Delta Airlines buyout of NWA. My position was abolished. I didn't want to relocate to Atlanta, so I was released. I had spent 22 years in the airline industry. I was now 40 years old. I was scared of my future.

I think it's necessary to say, I feel like I have finally found my way, eight years later. I want to share what I learned to help others.

Transition is a learning experience, a rebuilding process that is called the neutral zone, according to Linkage Inc. During my rebuilding process I tried different job such as factory, hotel, shipping, grant coordinator, small business supervisor, coaching, softball coach, land surveying, high school aide, volunteer work, driver's ed instructor, event coordinator and cashier. I felt like I was chasing after the dollar because nothing paid like the airlines. I felt like I was trying to find my calling, my path, what it was I was supposed to do with my life. I thought about going to college, taking courses online, etc. But the years haven't changed my mind. I didn't like school. I was confused and frustrated.

Parts of the neutral zone and coping with it, Linkage refers to as CUSP: control, understand, support and purpose. I read about this the other day in a booklet given to me by NWA to help my transition. If I had read it eight years ago, it didn't make any sense because I was in the midst of it. It's like the saying, you can't see the forest for the trees.

Feeling like a victim after a job loss is common. Bringing control back into your life by setting short-term goals is a way to gain that control back. I accomplished an NFL jersey collection which involved other people, rules and feeling in control. I read books such as "Strength Finders" and found my top five personal strengths. This helped me a lot because it put a label on the themes I was good at and could apply to a job. I also kept an employment portfolio.

Other books I read were "Who Moved my Cheese?" and "Change, You Go First!" I joined a speech club in 2015 (Toastmasters International) that sounded fun to me. Joining Toastmasters was one of the better moves I made for personal development.

Understanding what doesn't make any sense during this process is normal, so learning about transition and its levels is important. This is something I never did. My anger was so thick I just didn't cope with it. In 2014, I hit rock bottom. The feeling of not meeting my standards as a spouse, income, happiness, personal fulfillment, etc. I was ready to be done, done with my life.

Not coping with all the changes was taking a toll on me. I was suffering with severe anxiety. In May 2014 I started treatment for my mental illness, stopped doing things like getting the mail, listening to the news, watching television, working more than one job and life started to get better.

I understand that I must sound ridiculous but streamlining and simplifying was the major change I needed. Once I met my limit of changes, disgust and anger is when I started to understand. Why does it take something so ugly to realize the beauty?

Support during this process is important and something I failed to seek. For all the people I talk to in a day, this step I bucked too because I was ashamed to admit my loss. All I could think was, they got rid of me, I let my spouse and myself down. After three years I finally leaked to a few people my story and allowed myself to be somewhat happy with my current job, even though I was making slightly more than half of what I used to. I had to get used to the idea of having a boss that kept track of their employees and the fact that my coworkers didn't know me. Starting over is scary!

Linkage Inc. suggest creating temporary structures in duties, agreements, resources, schedules, budgets and goals to rebuild confidence. I believe the lesson is to not get used to things because once you do, they change and the "change altimeter" is a fragile one during a transition.

Finding purpose is the last, but I feel most important step. I'd imagine people who retire from a long-term job go through this next phase for years. Digging deep to become the person you want doesn't come easy because you have fallen into a routine. With no job structure or boss to keep you on task is sometimes too much for people to handle on their own. Finding a new purpose or a different purpose may make a person feel disloyal. This level of rebuilding is not easy and it takes time but is worth the effort to live again.

Transition isn't pleasant because it means the end of something, but the beginning of something new and beautiful. Changes is always difficult but can be dealt with one day at a time. Too many significant changes at once can be a storm for disaster. Keep your life in check with small, manageable goals and things will fall into place. We all have a reason to live; start finding yours.