Wildside column: Blue gill time again

Can you remember when you caught your first fish? For many of us, it was a bluegill caught on a simple cane pole shortly after we learned to walk. Bluegills are the most popular sport fish in Wisconsin, providing loads of fun for kids of all ages. They are the main ingredient of countless fish fries. They are the primary species a bunch of us older boys seek when we go fishing in June.

John Lewinski, Ken Schreiber, Dennis Anderson and I have been going on week-long June fishing trips for a couple decades. John, Ken and I attended UW-Stevens Point in the early 1970s. We studied water resources, attended many of the same classes and shared a house in town. John is originally from Mann Valley west of River Falls. He has lived in the Idaho mountains for many years. John gets trout fatigue out there and likes to return to Wisconsin to fish for panfish. Ken is my brother-in- law who lives south of Osseo in the hills of Trempealeau County. Dennis is a river rat from Winona who lives in River Falls. Dennis and I worked together for more than 30 years.

Our June fishing trips have become a bit more decadent over time. We used to canoe onto the Flambeau Flowage and camp on an island in the wind and rain. For the fourth year in a row recently, we rented a nice house for a week on Big Round Lake in Polk County. Dennis and I brought our fishing boats. We arrived on Saturday, June 3, just in time for bluegill spawning. After weeks of rainy cold weather, we were delighted to get out on the lake on a warm day with scattered clouds and start catching fish right away.

We fished on the lakeward side of a big flat with emergent bulrushes in about 8 feet of water. The bluegills were hungry and large. We caught many in the 8 to 9 inches long range. We haven't caught the holy grail of Wisconsin bluegills, the legendary 10-inch long fish this year — yet. Some crappies up to 11.5 inches long hit on tiny tube jigs.

The crappies were in colorful spawning colors of iridescent white, green, and black.

The bluegills we caught so far this year were all gravid, just starting to spawn.

Bluegills spawn when the water temperature reaches about 70°F, mostly in June. The males dig a circular nest in sand or gravel usually in shallow water. You can often see patches of bluegill nest "craters" in the shallows near lake shorelines. Male bluegills circle the nests making grunting noises to attract females. Several females may spawn in each nest. Smaller "sneaky males" rush in to make their genetic contribution when larger fish are engaged in spawning. After spawning, the male fans the fertilized eggs to keep them clean and oxygenated. The male guards the nest, attacking nearly anything that approaches.

Upon hatching, the larval bluegills swim up into the water column and feed on zooplankton (tiny rotifers, crustaceans, and insect larvae). The small bluegills form big multi-species schools of young-of- year fish along with yellow perch, largemouth bass and crappies, hovering over aquatic plant beds.

As the young bluegills get larger they take shelter in the underwater forests of aquatic plants. There they are more protected from the many predators who like to eat them and they can feed on the abundant insect larvae that grow on the aquatic plants.

Because bluegills are quite prolific (a big female can lay up to 50,000 eggs), the numerous young-of-year bluegills compete with one another for food and provide important forage for bass, yellow perch, northern pike, and walleyes. Bluegills grow quickly if sufficient food is available, reaching lengths of 5 to 6 inches in three years.

After that, they grow slower and may live as long as six to eight years.

Bluegills provide some of the finest tasting fish fillets you can find. Dennis is a fish fry master. He wets the fillets in an egg wash and breads them in flour, cornmeal, salt and pepper before quickly frying them in peanut oil at 350°F.

Bluegill fillets rubbed with mayonnaise and coated with crushed crackers and then baked on a cookie sheet are also delectable. A cucumber-dill sauce with plain yogurt or sour cream, finely diced cucumbers, lemon juice, and dill weed goes well with the mild-flavored bluegills for a spring treat.

Enjoy your time on the water.