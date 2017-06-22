Literally Lorna: A salute to women in baseball

With tension in the air, daily changes told over the radio, loved ones gone to war, people were shaky and worried, tense and probably angry. Listening to a ball game over the radio was a source of entertainment, a nice mental break for people. Baseball continued out East but with only a handful of teams.

Even WWII couldn't stop baseball from being played. Philip Wrigley, at that time owner of the Chicago Gum Company said: "Baseball will go on."

Refer to the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own," directed by Penny Marshall. This movie is based on a true story. With the men gone off to war, women stayed back to care for the children, support each other and even go to work. When the opportunity came for tryouts to play professional baseball, about 500 women arrived to show coaches their skills.

These young ladies were strong farm girls with a good work ethic. Ladies came from all over the country and if good enough played in a five-state area in the Midwest for the next 11 years for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which operated from 1943 to 1954. The league started with four teams in 1943 and ended with five. A total of 15 teams played in those 11 years, some teams (five) only lasting a single season.

Also, if good enough to play ball, the women had to attend charm school. They were expected to be players on the field, but ladies off the field. They had to attend charm classes, learn the appropriate utensil order, how to wear make-up, cross their legs, etc. to keep the interest in baseball.

Players' uniforms consisted of a skirt and they were expected to slide if necessary. There were injuries as you'd expect but when you're getting paid $50-$125 per week, doing what you love and thinking about the men off to war, there was very little complaining. These women were having the time of their lives whether they knew it or not.

Once the war was over the women were "let go," excused, no longer needed for baseball. This didn't set well with some but that was reality. Transition began for those who played professional baseball, possibly all through their 20s. As my last column indicated, transition isn't easy.

Those women had to discover what was waiting for them, manage to survive in the real world and create their own futures. One could think that they had a better understanding of business and knowledge of the workforce. From teen to pro to what is next? They didn't know, but most likely weren't going to settle for second best.

Sports teaches all of us our abilities and somewhat how we think, our determination level, interaction skills, authority tolerance, time management, patience and sacrifice. The door was wide open for those women once the AAGPBL shut down, they just had to keep their heads held high.

All in all when the league folded in 1955, a total of 557 women had played professional baseball, entertaining those diehard fans. Now in 2017, women work everywhere! Lawyers, judges, politicians, scientists, doctors, CEOs, NFL line judges and construction. They are part of unions, apply for loans to buy their own vehicles and housing. They even have their names in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. and the baseball encyclopedia.

Thank you to all the 557 women who "stepped up to the plate" during war time; it's not easy being a pioneer.