Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. - Play & Learn fall session begins, providing a great opportunity for children ages 1-5 to interact with their peers and their parents. All groups include parent-child play, a parent discussion topic, children's activities, snack and a story. Play & Learn will meet in the lower level of the library on Wednesdays from 10:00-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 15. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required through Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley at 715-684- 4440.

Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. - Braving It: A Father, a Daughter and an Unforgettable Journey into the Alaskan Wild. Join author James Campbell for a book talk with back stories to some of the stories and scenes in the book and slides from his adventures. "Braving It" is the story of three trips taken by James and his teenage daughter, Aidan, into the heart of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Meets in the Senior Center. A meal will be served after the program courtesy of Ellsworth Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library.

Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. — Homeschool Meet & Mingle. Whether you are currently homeschooling or are considering it, this is an opportunity to meet others in the homeschooling community. Enjoy some refreshments and activities, while connecting and sharing ideas about how the library can support and provide resources for your homeschooling adventures.

Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m. - Tribute to Elvis and the Superstars. Master impressionist Dave "Elvis" Ehlert - one man, 1,000 voices, including Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Merle Haggard, and many more! Ehlert began performing in 1967 as Elvis in what has become the longest running Elvis Tribute Show in the world. Meets at Zion Covenant Church. Refreshments will be served following the program courtesy of Ellsworth Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library.

Take a look — the library will be hosting exhibits from the Pierce County Fair all month long. If you missed them at the fair, here's your chance to see some impressive talent from around the county.

For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273- 3209, follow the library on facebook, or check out the library's website at www.ellsworthlibrary.org.