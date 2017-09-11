Viewpoint: Back to school

In Wisconsin, our education system has always been a point of pride. We have some of the best teachers, who are dedicated to making sure every student is reaching their full potential. However, in recent years tight budgets at the state level have left many of our school districts and teachers without important resources. To help alleviate some of the burdens, I have introduced a bill to level the playing field for students in rural and underserved schools by providing access to funds to help expand education programs, purchase new technology and upgrade facilities.

We need to continue to make sure our children are getting a quality education, and I am committed to working with anyone willing to make sure our school districts have what they need to achieve that. As parents and loved ones, you know best what we can be doing to support Wisconsin students. If you have ideas to improve our schools, questions or concerns, please reach out to my office by calling 608-782-2558 or visiting kind.house.gov.

Enjoy the school year!