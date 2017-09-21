Viewpoint: State budget sent to governor

• K-12 education — Increases funding by $639 million for a total of $6.7 billion in 2017-18 and $6.9 billion in 2018-19. Maintains funding for sparsity aid and high-cost transportation aid which helps our rural school districts as well as provide funding for "Act Now!" the anti-bullying curriculum. Addresses workforce preparation by providing $2.9 million for an early college credit program and $7.6 million in grants to help students with disabilities find jobs.

• Higher education — Extends tuition freeze for an additional two years, holding the line on costs for students and families. Provides $90 million more for the UW System. Increases financial aid for students attending university or technical college or private institutions by $15.2 million. Also provides $4.95 million in funding for UW-River Falls May Hall renovation and expansion.

• Transportation — Provides 9.5 percent increase in funding for local road aids and $7.5 million more per year for local bridge projects. Overall larger transportation projects will stay on track for completion while maintaining bonding at a reasonable level.

• Taxes — Eliminates the Forestry Mill Tax and the Alternative Minimum Tax as well as begin the phase out of the personal property tax.

• Communications — Allocate $11 million more for Rural Broadband Expansion Grants. Create a new Emergency Communications Department and provide funding to implement NextGen911 in order to update our state 911 services from analog to digital.

