Superintendent's Column

These changes were approved by the board this past spring and have been in the final design and bidding phases throughout the summer months. Residents who have attended large events at the middle school know of the parking shortages that often lead to residents walking from long distances. The parking lot west of the pool was originally planned a number of years ago and will provide a better entrance to the pool and needed parking in the area. Although the south roadway has been used for parking, the coming changes will better define the parking along that area to provide for a more efficient use of the area and improve safety.

The front parking lot changes will address long held concerns regarding the student drop off and pick up area. Changes are being finalized that will separate parking lot traffic from those cars that are picking up students. The changes to the area are relatively minor but we hope to greatly improve the safety of the area.

Updates will be provided to parents throughout the month regarding any traffic flow and student pick up or drop off systems insure a safe environment at the Middle School. We thank all parents and residents for their cooperation during this next month. Ultimately, these much needed changes should improve the areas for all.