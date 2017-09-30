Country Pastor: The soft 'swoosh' of a fresh road

The last month or so I have been impressed with the work of the County road crews. They have been busy. Where there once was the bang of teeth-chipping chuckholes now there is a soft swoosh as I drive by. And then there are the new stretches of asphalt a mile or more long with fresh painted lines. Mmm mmm good! But have I written a note to the County to thank them for the excellent roadwork? Nope. Have I thanked them in a sermon or yard sign? Haven't.

The scripture says give "honor where honor is due." Hmm, alright then:

Thank you to everyone who works to keep our roads safe and attractive!

Thank you to surveyors and engineers, tar-sloshers and budget crunchers, drivers and inspectors, bosses and crews! You all do good work!

That wasn't so hard. In fact, it kind of feels good to look on the bright side of highway maintenance. The glass is indeed half full.

Now, can you please finish County Road V?