Literally Lorna column: Pay attention please!

I understand that people have a lot on their minds, especially if you have children in school. Especially if you are a single parent or a grandparent, retired or just plain tired, we have a lot on our minds today. My passion is sports. I love this time of year because whenever I turn on the radio, I get a Minnesota Wild score, MLB playoff update, NFL story with a splash of basketball chatter. There is so much to keep updated on, not to mention what President Trump is tweeting today.

School children have holiday programs they've prepared for, from costumes to food to ticket sales. Cold temperatures have set in, which is making for a very pretty drive with snow on the tree branches. Your workplace is adjusting to the last quarter on the calendar and jumping into makin changes. How about those family gatherings you'll be expected to attend and bring a good-tasting dish? While you're driving along on this beautiful, sunny winter day, a deer darts out in front of your SUV, turning it into a wagon with one devastating blow. You never saw the deer because of the sun glare, right, and the fact that your mind was miles away thinking about what you'd wear to the company holiday party.

Distractions are numerous while we're driving. The radio (especially Sirius Radio), our phones and in some cases video players in vans for kids to watch while mom is driving. Adjusting the comfort level inside the vehicle during these cold days can be a bit challenging. All of those distractions inside the vehicle take our attention off the road in front of us outside the vehicle.

A driver should be focused on road conditions, wildlife, debris, construction, pedestrians, the unusual, slower vehicles, farming equipment, motorcycles, what else am I missing? Drivers today are safer because we wear our seatbelts, have life-saving car seats for children, airbags installed, better made vehicles and headlights that are set on auto so they stay on even in the daylight.

Take your driving a step further; alleviate those distractions by shutting off the radio, refrain from picking up your phone, let it make its little noise, you'll get the message. Keep your eyes moving from side-to-side, mirror-to-mirror. Put both hands on the wheel and think about your driving and nothing else; think about the speed per road conditions, think about the deer and think about what might be ahead. Listen to your engine sound, actually look and see when coming to a complete stop. Loot left and see, look right and see, look left again and see before pulling out onto that road. Never assume! Not everyone has their automatic headlights on; not everyone see you and not everyone is paying attention.

I don't claim to be the best driver, but one thing I do when I drive is tell myself I'm practicing for the next road trip. I always consider myself lucky to get from one place to another because there are so many variables. I am a worrywart anyway, so I look at driving as keeping me on my toes. Please slow down, breathe deep in a quiet vehicle so you can think about your driving and get to your destination safely.

Enjoy the holidays and parties at different venues in one piece, not in the hospital.