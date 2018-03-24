Country Pastor column: Worry much?

Do you ever find yourself saying things like:

If only I could lose weight, then I'd be attractive.

If only I could buy a new ____ (fill in the blank) I'd be happy.

If only I could make more money, than life would be easier.

Or do you ask questions like:

What if I get cancer?

What if I never find someone to marry?

What if my child gets hurt at school?

What if I don't pass the test?

If you can relate to any of those statements or questions, you probably have experienced anxiety and worry in your life. In life, there are a lot of things to fear. But too often we confuse legitimate fears with irrational anxiety. Fear notices a threat, but anxiety imagines one that hasn't happened yet. Fear triggers our "fight or flight" reflex to save our life. Anxiety worries about what might happen.

Fear is the heart pounding in your chest you feel when you nearly avoid a car crash. Anxiety is never getting on the freeway because you might get in a crash.

God doesn't want us to live a life full of anxiety. Yes we will face many difficult things in our life like disease, accidents, relationship issues, work or school issues, addictions and so much more. But we don't have to live our lives filled with worry. There's another way.

We can bring our concerns to God through prayer. We can place our focus on being grateful for all the blessings in our lives. We can remember that no problems we face can take away our Lord Jesus and his love. Nothing can separate us from the love of Christ—not disease or unemployment or the death of a loved one or anything else. When we have Jesus, we have all we need. The joy we have in Christ can never be taken from us, which gives us courage to face all the things that come our way, good or bad.

I pray each of you reading this might trust this truth—God's peace is better than anything the world might offer, and we need not worry about anything because ultimately, we have God's love, forgiveness, peace, and the promise of eternal life through God's Son Jesus Christ- all things that can never be taken from us.