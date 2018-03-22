Superintendent's column: Operational referendum explained

The current state finance system since the 1993-1994 school year implemented what is known as the "revenue limits." A district's revenue limit is the maximum amount of revenue that may be raised through state general aid and local property tax. The 1993-1994 school year spending by each district became their base that has since determined the revenue limits going forward. Districts who were frugal or had low per pupil spending in 1993-1994 have since struggled with the ability to maintain programs and have, in many cases, fallen well below the state average for per pupil spending. This is the root of the issue that many districts face and the reason why so many districts have had the need to go to referendum to "exceed the revenue limit."

The Ellsworth Community School District is identified as one of the low spending districts around the state that have been negatively affected by the revenue limit system. As an example, in the last operational referendum in April 2015 we pointed out that the district had ranked as low as 420 of 425 districts in the state in revenue limit dollars available per student in 2010-2011. In the most recent Department of Public Instruction statistics available, the District ranked 7 out of the 8 Middle Border Conference schools in spending per student for instruction, support staff, and administration in the 2015-2016 school year.

As stated, operational referendums are not unique in our state for those districts that are often below the state average in revenue limit dollars available to educate students. In the local area, the districts of Prescott, Plum City, Spring Valley, and St. Croix Central also have operational referenda currently in place.

I hope this information helps residents better understand the core reasons for the current operational referendum and I encourage all residents to take a close look at the referendum information on our website at www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us. Please vote on April 3.