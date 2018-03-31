Country Pastor column: A new way forward

We can only imagine how the disciples felt when their teacher, leader and friend went to the cross. Silently, and without a fight, Jesus was crucified, He died, and was buried in a borrowed tomb. There were most likely times of extreme doubt, a lot of questions, and an overall sense of loss, and trying to figure out what is next. Their trajectory as followers of Jesus had come to an end, and they were most likely trying to figure out a new way forward.

There are always times in our lives when we feel deep sorrow, loss, pain, regret, remorse, bewilderment, the list can go on and on. We all find ourselves in places where it feels like death. It is in those moments that we wait and long for signs of life.

But remember, Sunday is coming ... there is a new way forward!

The Good News of Easter is that God is in the business of NEW LIFE. Go ahead and read through your Bible. Look and see how in the story of God, He is always working to move people from a place of death to new life. God always offers us a new way forward.

Another way to say it is that God offers us "do-overs." Maybe you can use a do-over in life right now. Life seems to be crumbling all around you and you are hoping for that "do-over." You are wanting a new way forward, a fresh start with a clean slate.

This week, as we head into Easter on Sunday April 1, remember that the reason we celebrate Easter is because the TOMB IS EMPTY, JESUS IS RISEN. This means that death has been defeated. What we come to experience as the end will be redeemed as a new beginning. Christ has defeated death. In this life, we are now called to live a resurrection kind of life. No matter what we are going through in life, there is always hope, there is always a new start, there is always a "do-over" afforded to all of us. God offers us a new way forward.

Here is a "pastoral challenge" to you - I know I may not be your pastor, but trust me: Go to your your church on Easter and celebrate the risen Jesus and the new life He offers to all. Invite a friend or a neighbor to come with you. Don't have a church to go? Not connected to a faith community? Then ask someone you know and trust if you can attend Easter worship with them. Go together and be reminded (or maybe introduced for the first time) of the Good News of Jesus Christ. Enter into the story of God with others and begin your new way forward together. Celebrate and embrace the new life that God offers us all through the person and the work of Jesus Christ.

He is Risen, He is Risen Indeed! May you embrace the new life offered to you through the person and the redeeming work of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

May you find a new way forward!