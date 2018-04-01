Superintendent's column: Basic info about referendum

• The operational referendum is seeking the authority to "exceed the revenue limit" by $1 million for four years beginning with the 2018-2019 school year. This referendum is due to the current authority to exceed the referendum by $1.3 million expiring at the end of this school year.

• This referendum is not about increasing the budget - it is about maintaining current budget levels. A successful referendum will not increase the district's budget from the current year. We actually project a very slight decrease in the year to year budget. We have this ability due to increased efficiencies with the new school structure and other cost reductions over time.

• The original projected tax impact is $7 on a $100,000 home compared to the current year tax levels. More recent models show that taxes will actually not increase, but will actually decrease with the referendum due to higher levels of state aid than originally expected. We are always very careful to not understate what the tax impact will be and the original $7 increase has always been seen as the top end of any tax increase possibility.

• As discussed, the building project for the new Ellsworth Elementary School is about $1 million under budget. Funds approved by the voters for the building project cannot be used for operational costs. These funds can only be used for the original construction and equipping of the building. The unspent funds must be put into an account and will be applied to the debt payments for the building. Much like refinancing a home, this will lower payments and therefore lower tax levels for residents.

• If the referendum is not successful, the administration and school board will have the need to reduce current levels of spending on staffing, curriculum offerings, yearly maintenance and facility improvements, technology, and co-curricular offerings.

We have a number of informational resources on the school district's website that include all mailings regarding the referendum and short informational videos (www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us). I encourage all residents to review this information and please feel free to call me at my office regarding any questions related to the April 3 referendum at 715-273-3900. I want to thank all community members for the input we have had over the past months and for the many conversations I have had regarding the school district operations and needs. Please vote on April 3!