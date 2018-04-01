Ellsworth Library Notes: Fines free at the library!

At this point, the library is able to waive existing fines for Ellsworth patrons on materials owned by the Ellsworth library. People might still have fines from overdue items owned by other libraries, but waiving those associated with Ellsworth-owned items is a good start. Customers will still be held accountable for items, and accounts will be blocked if items are long overdue. Replacement fees for lost or damaged items will remain on customer accounts until paid.

Interestingly, research shows no difference in overdue rates between libraries charging fines and libraries not charging fines. Fines disproportionately affect low-income families, cost staff time, create stressful interactions, and affect public perception. Fines are also not a reliable or sustainable income source. Several libraries in the Indianhead Federated Library System have opted to eliminate fines and the Ellsworth Public Library is pleased to join them. If fines have been keeping you away, we would love to welcome you back!

A few April highlights:

April 3 at 6 p.m. — Family Game Night with board game enthusiast Gary Crabtree! Board games inspire critical thinking, problem solving, and social interaction. All ages welcome. Snacks provided.

April 12 at 4 p.m. — Teen Cooking: April Showers Bring Pizza! Learn the art of making a great crust from scratch. With simple ingredients that every kitchen has, we'll master the craft. After rolling out, top your individual pizza with a variety of toppings and bake it for a favorite after school snack.

April 17 at 10 a.m. — Bring Scandinavian Hygge into Your Home. While "hygge" is a trendy word in the United States, it is quite well-known in Scandinavia. Learn what it means and how to create it with Norwegian-born Mette Biering Christiansen.

April 25 at 1:30 p.m. — Meet Minnesota author and poet, Candace Simar. Simar writes historical novels about Scandinavian immigrants in frontier Minnesota during the 1862 Dakota Conflict and the following years. She will give a short reading and speak about her research and writing.

April 26 at 4 p.m. — Teen Maker Meet-Up: Monster Mash-Up. Old toys can become new monsters!. Bring in toys you don't play with anymore and together we'll mash the pieces into lovable and creepy monsters in this toy-take-apart.

For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273-3209, or see the library's website at www.ellsworthlibrary.org.