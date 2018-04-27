With our late spring storm, the school board made the decision to forgive one day this school year to still allow school for students to end on Friday, June 1. We had one snow day built into the calendar this year and this extended us to the June 1 date. We typically build two snow days into the calendar but only did one this year due to the hope to end on the Friday date versus coming back to school for one day the following week. Most schools in the area build zero to two days in for snow days and then make local decisions if there are other days needed based on required hours of instruction and specifics regarding their own calendars.

Summer school will begin on June 11. I am happy to report that our new online registration system launched a couple of weeks ago is going very well. To date we have nearly 300 students signed up for various classes. We typically serve over 600 students in the three-week June session of summer school. More information about the summer school registration is available at www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us.

Seniors have a number of activities that wrap up their final month of school. This year's senior athletic banquet and academic awards programs will be held on Sunday, May 20 with graduation on Friday, May 25. That last week is filled with graduation practice, graduation rehearsal, and the traditional senior picnic leading up to the graduation ceremony itself. Congratulations to all seniors and their families!