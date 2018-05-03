For now, here are some May highlights:

May 8 at 6:30 p.m. — PJ Storytime: Out West. Kids from 2-5 years old are invited to put on their PJ's and come to the library for reading, singing, and playing. Siblings of any age are welcome, and a free book is provided to each child courtesy of Jump Start to Literacy.

May 10 at 4 p.m. — Teen Cooking: Fiesta Time! Learn about a few basics in Mexican cooking: chicken enchiladas, guacamole, homemade salsa and chips, and maybe some Mexican hot chocolate! Registration required.

May 15 at 10 a.m. — Author Event with Frederick Blanch. Blanch has been described as "Minnesota's Mark Twain." He will talk about his latest book, Hanging Around Penultima Gardens, a humorous look at senior living.

May 24 at 4 p.m. — Teen Maker Meet-Up: A Day at the Beach. Anticipate summer fun in the sun while creating a message-in-a-bottle necklace and a shell-and-beach glass mosaic tray. Registration required.

May 30 at 1:30 p.m. — Abe Lincoln & the Civil War. Learn how a Union President and Commander-in-Chief fought against slavery and racism before and during the Civil War. Dave Ehlert portrays Lincoln in this live theatrical production featuring historical drama, humor, and education. Ehlert has previously appeared at EPL as Mark Twain and Elvis!

Please note that the library will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, May 9 (no Play & Learn that day) and in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 28.

For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273- 3209, or see the library's website at www.ellsworthlibrary.org.