We honor our veterans, those men and women who served in the armed forces and put their lives on the line for the rights and freedoms of others. They are a model of what it means to serve others. Christ showed us that this self-giving life is what the kingdom is about, and that there are few things nobler than being willing to die for the sake of others.

And because we honor our veterans, especially as Christians, we should be suspicious of anyone who aims to send them to war. The deaths of the First World War that echo on the 11th of November should stand as a reminder to us that war is a terrible, dreadful, evil thing, and as Christians we should be more hesitant than anyone to send the brave men and women who volunteer into it. Christ implores us to love our enemies, to seek the self-sacrificing way, to pursue justice without engaging in the violence of the world. To enter into war without exhausting every other option is not only dishonoring the willingness of veterans to serve, but is against Christ.

Christ calls us to love our enemies and pray for them. Christ calls us to turn the other cheek. Christ, who had ten legions of angels at his command, chose instead to allow himself to be crucified for the sake of all of humanity. He showed us that God walks the way of nonviolence, and that the most Godly way is the way that doesn't chase after violence. A perfect world is one without wars; as Christians we should always try to make that a reality.

May we who call ourselves Christ followers always look for the way of peace, and always fight for a just and peaceful world. May we always hold politicians accountable to exhaust every option to keep peace with justice. May we honor those willing to serve by not asking them to die for us.