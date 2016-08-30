In a world full of turmoil where police officers are getting shot and citizens have been shot by police, it’s hard to make sense of any of it.

With hatred swirling and protests taking over cities, it’s like people are waiting to pounce.

Protesters closing down stores, roads and government buildings see it as a victory when they disrupt the lives of everyone around them. That’s not a victory. That’s a nuisance. In many instances, it’s also unsafe.

Protesters have a right to protest, absolutely. But the way to do it is not by making life miserable for thousands of other people by shutting down roads and businesses. If anything, that drives people to despise the protesters, focusing on their annoying behavior and not the justice these people are seeking.

Seventy people were arrested last week in front of the governor’s mansion in Minnesota for disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and public nuisance. They continued to block the street after repeatedly being asked to move the protest to the sidewalk.

Littering an area with trash, disrupting public services and blocking roads is not bringing justice for Philando Castile. If anything, it’s taking away from the whole point of all of this: What is the truth behind his shooting and how can justice be served?

It’s baffling how some people believe that breaking the law to avenge someone’s death is acceptable. When riots occur and businesses are looted, burned and things are destroyed, how is that bringing justice? That’s not necessarily true in this case, but in other protests across the country that has happened. Because people are angry that suddenly gives them the right to destroy everything in their paths? Sounds like something a toddler would do when he doesn’t get a cookie. It’s not like watching someone burn down a business or block a highway is suddenly going to turn on the idea lightbulb, “Hey, maybe they’re right. I support their cause now because they showed me the way.” If anything, it will turn people off from that cause.

Black Lives Matter supporters are also lambasting people for the All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements. They say it takes away from their cause, which is to end violence against African Americans, which developed in response to a series of police killings of unarmed black people nationwide.

There are no lives that matter more than others. They all matter. Recognizing that doesn’t take away from any one cause. It’s up to the public to educate themselves on each movement and see where people’s passion comes from. But don’t do it while laying in the middle of a highway.