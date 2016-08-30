The Herald staff looks forward to this week each year. It’s a chance to chat with people at our booth in the Round Barn, meet 4-H and Open Class exhibitors, watch local talent, observe the crowds enjoying the carnival and of course, decide which food booth is the best (the jury is still out on that one. It’s too hard to choose).

For four days, residents of this county can gather at the fairgrounds, catch up with old friends, sit in the shade awhile and take a break from the hectic speed life goes these days. No matter the year, the county fair stays the same for each generation: the delicious pie at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church stand, the hushed interior of the historic Round Barn, the colorful ribbons hanging from 4-Hers hard work, the quilt raffle in the Freier School, the roar of the demolition derby and the giggles and applause at the picnic shelter where performers charm.

Fair manager Ann Webb and groundskeeper Matt Kelly, as well as other fair staff and volunteers, should be commended for the overwhelming amount of work that goes into planning and preparing for this event. It all seems to go off without a hitch, but the effort behind this event is astounding. Thank you for all the hard work! Your meticulous attention to detail and care is evident.

The fair is really like the all-county reunion. It brings people together while showcasing the county’s best animals, food, talent, photography, flowers, vegetables and countless other projects. It’s a nice change of pace from an ever-demanding, frantic world.

The Herald booth will feature a couple of new games this year with chances to win prizes. Our brains are already contemplating the next Portraits in Pierce magazine, so suggestions for a theme are welcome. We invite you to check out other RiverTown publications (did you know we publish several magazines a year?)

Stop by and chat with us. We like to hear your comments and hope to meet you!