The saying goes that you never know what someone’s going through and that one smile may make their whole day, lift them up. Maybe it’s a smile, a kind word, a hug or a high five.

Kim and Dave French, owners of River City Stitch in Prescott, and employee Amanda Hines didn’t think their gesture was a big deal. They had been seeing posts all over social media of children and individuals expressing their thanks to law enforcement officers by bringing cards of appreciation, cookies, muffins, etc. They wanted to join in and do something for Prescott police officers. So they did what they do best: They designed and made t-shirts for the officers, sporting a badge and a Blue Lives Matter flag/Wisconsin logo.

Then they decided to take it one step further. They contacted the Pierce County Peace Officers Benevolent Association to offer the shirts to every law enforcement officer in the county, totalling 111. PCPOBA president and Pierce County deputy Robby Jaeger said the officers and their families are grateful.

“As little as you think it is, it means a lot to us,” Jaeger told Kim French and Hines. “You have no idea what gestures like this do, not only for us, but for all our families.”

A post on the PCPOBA Facebook page July 8 in the wake of the shootings in Baton Rouge, Falcon Heights and Dallas said: “Apply yourself to better the relationship in your own community! Stop and talk with people out and about that are on walks, or join a group of kids playing ball on the yard! Stop at a lemonade stand. We, the patrol men and women are responsible for how we are judged by our community. You will not be able to please every citizen but we should not let that stop us from building community trust/ respect.”

And we as citizens must recognize that these men and women put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. As tame as Pierce County can seem compared to big cities, there is still the possibility of danger, not to mention time spent away from their families.

Pierce County officers do a great job at interacting with the community. They are fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters and friends. They are not the enemy. They care about the communities they serve. While you might not feel particularly warm and fuzzy if you get pulled over for speeding, remember they’re doing their jobs, just like you have a job to do.

Thank you to all Pierce County officers for all you do. From the D.A.R.E. program to the Shop With a Cop event to your everyday patrols, thank you. And thank you to your families who send you out the door each day not knowing what could happen.

One officer said kids have been coming up to him to give him high fives and take selfies. If selfies aren’t your thing, at least tell an officer thank you today.