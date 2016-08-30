“You must be pretty hard up for news if you have to publish that,” a woman recently said in the Herald office who was not pleased that her friends had seen a traffic citation in the newspaper.

Actually, no, that’s definitely not the case. It’s hard to keep up with a county full of news and a small staff, so reporters don’t sit around scheming about who they can make angry this week by highlighting their lapse in driving judgement. There are much more important things to do. If a traffic citation is the biggest worry on your plate, you’re doing better than many.

But law enforcement actions are a matter of public record, which the newspaper reports. The simple truth is, if you don’t want to be in the paper for a crime or traffic infraction, don’t commit one.

A story out of St. Croix County this week however, is the perfect example of why it’s valuable to publish law enforcement actions and crime. Tips led to the arrest of a man who is suspected of committing several church burglaries. If that story hadn’t been reported, if the sheriff’s department hadn’t released the information, the man most likely wouldn’t have been caught yet. People read news, share it and that can lead to tips. That’s one way social media and newspapers are similar.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hudson, First Lutheran Church in New Richmond, Redeemer Lutheran Church in the town of St. Joseph and Prairieview Church in the town of Star Prairie were all hit by the burglar. Cash and musical equipment was stolen, while others suffered expensive damage.

People look out for each other in the small towns of Pierce County. You check in on your neighbors, you care about what they’re doing, you want to keep each other safe. Knowing what is going on around town, even if it’s not the most pleasant thing, is called being prepared and aware.

Another question the Herald is often asked is “Don’t you want to publish good stories? I suppose not because they don’t sell.”

Totally untrue. Good stories sell and the newspaper publishes them. There’s no time to delve into the fact in this editorial how subscriptions and newsstand sales aren’t how newspapers make money anyway. Ads bring in the needed revenue. But back to the point.

Look through this week’s paper. What will you find? A feature on the new Prescott High School, an introduction to new staff in Ellsworth schools, a photo montage of El Paso Days’ parade; features on Jack Hines, officer Jackie Ryden, River City Stitch and the most Admired Senior Citizens in Pierce County; sports stories about tennis, football and cross country; and more. Looks like a long list of “good” stories, doesn’t it?