In case you missed it, elections are coming. Then again, you’d have to live under a rock not to know that. Bombarding has begun.

Leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 8, the presidential race will continue to dominate 24/7 news cycle. That's to be expected. But there are many other political races, especially local ones, that should keep our attention.

Among them – and there are others -- are state Assembly and Senate races, plus a referendum in Plum City School District. These hit closer to home, so they're relevant and worth following.

The Herald will try to run candidate profiles that include explanations of their key positions, reasons for running, and their priorities if elected to office.

The local chapters of the American Association of University Women and Optimist Club are expected to co-sponsor some kind of candidates' forum in early October in River Falls. That will give undecided people a chance to go over their voting options. However, this most likely will affect just a small portion of Herald readers, as there are no contested races in the majority of our coverage area.

We also welcome letters to the editor – on any topic, of course -- but also about any election-related opinions. We ask that your letters be kept to a maximum of 350 words and that you include your name and the town of city where you live. A phone number with the letter helps in case we need to check on something about the letter's contents or the writer.

These days most of our letters come by email. Send to syoung@rivertowns.net. They can also be dropped off at the Herald building (126 S. Chestnut St., Ellsworth) or sent by postal mail, same address, attention editor.

We enjoy the variety of opinions but focus on letter writers living within Pierce County. Sometimes, depending on whether the topic is local enough, we accept letters from addresses beyond Pierce and St. Croix counties. On occasion, we've published letters from writers living far away who have a connection to the area or are opining about issues on the table here.

The criteria, as with our news coverage, is that we stay close to our roots – that means looking for the local angle. Serving up local news is what a community newspaper's mission is all about. One reader recently lambasted us for not covering state news in detail. As we answered her, we wish we had enough pages and staff members to cover the state. We don’t. However, we publish a state news roundup each morning on piercecountyherald.com.

So for this fall's election season, we'll do our best with balanced coverage of local and area candidates. As readers, as good citizens, keep yourselves informed. Nov. 8 will be here before you know it.