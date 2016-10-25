Some of the stories have been funny, there’s no denying it. A man and his girlfriend admittedly sleeping on the bleachers at the fairgrounds when she allegedly fell beneath them and he couldn’t find her. He was later seen wandering the fairgrounds, and told police he was looking for his laundry basket.

These stories have a humorous aura, but in reality, they’re really sad.

Why would someone be sleeping on the fairgrounds bleachers?

Who is digging through the dumpsters looking for food?

Why on earth is a man taking a nap in the gutter on Plum Street, in the middle of the day?

Why is a woman constantly reporting to police ridiculous calls, like her neighbor’s toilet is going to cave in the second floor, or she’s trying to sell her breasts in the trailer park but no one will buy them?

Why aren’t the police doing something about this? It seems like they slap their hands and send them on their way.

According to political scientist Norman Ornstein, it’s not that easy. There’s not much they can do.

Police officers are increasingly encountering mentally ill persons during calls, Ornstein said. A recent Star Tribune survey showed that Minnesota’s nine largest law enforcement agencies are responding to an average of 34 percent more mental health calls in the past six years.

Granted some of the calls listed in the Ellsworth police blotter are simply people acting like idiots when they’re drunk. But it’s apparent, especially with the repeat “offenders,” that something is not right here. Throw drug and alcohol addiction in with mental illness and that makes for a messy cocktail.

More than 18 percent of all Americans are affected by mental illness each year. One of the greatest problems is many who are afflicted suffer silently or refuse or are unable to acknowledge their illness. If you don’t think you’re sick, or don’t know it, how can you get help for it?

Enter the legal barriers of civil liberties and things get more messy. In most states, standards for involuntary treatment of an adult require someone to literally be an imminent danger to himself/herself or others. If an adult refuses treatment, there is little police, their family and friends can do. They can only try to keep them safe, often against that person’s wishes.

Some family members even hope for their loved ones to get arrested, so that a judge might offer them treatment. One man encountered recently by Ellsworth police told them he was hoping to get arrested after digging through mailboxes so he could have a shower and food.

It’s unsettling to worry about encountering one of Ellsworth’s wanderers. But what can we do to help?

You can start by visiting “NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) ~St. Croix Valley Wisconsin” on Facebook to see events they have planned to raise funds to combat mental illness. Support local efforts to create awareness, erase the stigma and get people the help they need.