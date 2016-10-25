EDITORIAL (Oct. 5, 2016): Carrying the torch of history

The wealth of knowledge that this group has amassed is astounding. Name almost any family name, talk of a town long ago disappeared from the landscape and chances are they’ll know a book’s worth of stories about it.

The PCHA has about five or six active members who do the majority of the work, which includes maintaining records, compiling histories, raising funds and hosting Pioneer Day. The stark reality is the members are aging, they cannot do it all anymore and they need help.

The article on page 10A details ways the public can help.

It’s disappointing that the county doesn’t have its own museum. Several groups in this town are constantly talking about ways to bring people to the area. This would be a good way to bring tourists to town. Pierce County has a fascinating history, full of riverboat lore, claim jumpers, ghost towns, a meteor disturbance, UFO sightings, murders and more. PCHA members say guests frequently stop by their research office, hoping to find a museum and are disappointed when there is none. Is Pierce County really the only county in Wisconsin without its own county museum? That’s kind of embarrassing. And it’s not the fault of members. The public and county have to be behind it too.

The PCHA has so much material to share, but hardly a place to store it let alone display it. Make sure to take time this weekend to head to the River Bluffs History Center in Bay City to see the final showing of the Pierce County in War and Peace display. While you’re there, ask members what you can do to keep Pierce County’s history alive. History is not just a hobby for retired people. Once they’re gone, then who carries the torch?