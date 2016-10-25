Nobody likes to get behind a bus or slow-moving farm machinery when we’re in a hurry. Too bad. Deal with it. Would you rather reach your destination a few minutes later, or end up in jail for killing a child thanks to your need to get somewhere faster? Which would in fact not get you to your destination at all, not to mention ruin a score of lives in the process: the child’s family, the bus driver’s, friends, your own. Think about it.

Ellsworth School District Superintendent Barry Cain wrote a column about the topic last week after a tragedy was narrowly escaped. A vehicle passed a bus as a student was exiting the bus, completely ignoring the flashing lights and stop arm. The vehicle apparently went around another car that had properly stopped for the bus, and took off at a high speed.

The bus driver had to blow his horn to alert the student to not cross the street or the student could have been hit. That’s not a headline this newspaper wants on its front page. What if the bus driver hadn’t seen the reckless driver? What if the student ignored the bus driver’s warning and ran enthusiastically toward home, only to be hit before he or she got there?

Ellsworth bus drivers are reporting that incidents like these are happening more frequently. A retired teacher called the Herald this week so upset about more drivers speeding around buses that she wanted a warning about bus safety on the front page. That’s how important bus safety -- the lives of our children -- are to people.

A 7-year-old boy in Thief River Falls, Minn. was killed last week crossing a highway to get onto his waiting bus. Twelve of his classmates saw it happen. How do you explain that to small children?

It’s simple. Get off your phone when you’re driving. Use common sense. Pay attention. If you see a bus with lights flashing and stop arm out, then stop. Don’t end up a tragic headline.