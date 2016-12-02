However, he’s running into a problem: the 900-square-foot space that houses the pantry in the old Jacques Seed Company building on St. Croix Street is not enough space.

In a recent interview with the Herald, French said “Our space is not sufficient for the quantities of food that are being donated. We can’t store off-premises so we’re trying to load in as much as we can and I guess I have outlets that would enable us to buy for less as we buy in larger quantities. When we ask for X-number of square footage it’s so we can bring in more food at a lower price.”

French has proposed a roughly 6,000-square-foot food pantry/community center be built on land owned by Greg Harris at the intersection of Wacota Street and Highway 35.

A Prescott Planning Commission meeting in October drew residents with a “not in my backyard” mentality.

Many said they support the idea of a new pantry; they just don’t want it at that location.

Some cited traffic concerns as Wacota Street is narrow and Highway 35 is busy. Others were opposed to a potential thrift store idea or possibly bringing Bingo to the building (a major food pantry fundraiser, currently held at the American Legion).

The thickness of Wacota Street’s blacktop was also brought up. Some residents said it can’t handle more traffic.

All of these items can be addressed and solutions found. If the street is that narrow and in that poor of condition, it sounds like it needs to be addressed whether the pantry goes in there or not.

As for Bingo and a thrift store, those were simply future ideas French was advised to put in the special use application so he wouldn’t have to go back and add them later, if they ever come to fruition at all.

What’s wrong with a community center-style building where Bingo can be played and money raised for a worthy cause? That’s better than another bar going in, isn’t it? The amount of traffic the pantry would bring in doesn’t even compare with the number of vehicles that rumble past on the River Road each day. Traffic and parking concerns can be addressed in the site plan.

The financing for a new pantry is available. This site is affordable. Frankly, Prescott would be a better place if this pantry was built. The space could be possibly be used as a community center of sorts.

The Knights of Columbus donated 50 brand new winter jackets to be distributed by the pantry. French was thrilled, but worried where he would keep them all.

The good that could come of this if everyone banded together rather than worked against each other would be endless.

Imagine a little girl, eyes shining, picking up a new, warm coat.

Imagine losing your job and having to go to the pantry, but you’re embarrassed because you’re shuffled in through a back door to a poorly lit vestibule with little to no privacy where the whole town can know your business. A new building would solve that.

Or think of an elderly woman who doesn’t have much money, no transportation, but now, she could have a place to shop if a thrift store were allowed. She wouldn’t have to worry about how she was going to get across the river to Hastings, where there are stores.

Playing Bingo on a Saturday night is a better pastime than many other weekend activities that go on in downtown Prescott. The food pantry is not a problem each week in the police blotter.

Prescott needs to work together to make this food pantry a reality.