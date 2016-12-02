EDITORIAL (Nov. 23, 2016): Profiling? We can live with it

Doman was arrested in late August for assaulting a 16-year-old boy in a secluded area of the South Fork river near Glen Park. The felony charges included exposing himself and physical abuse of a child. Doman had just come to River Falls two months earlier after serving prison time for second degree sexual assault of a child and various drug convictions.

After the late-August assault charge, Pierce County Court Commissioner Jorg Gavic released Doman after he initialed a piece of paper (a $2,000 signature bond). In a Sept. 15 editorial, the Journal criticized the court commissioner's leniency for this high-risk sex offender. We said it gave a back seat for public safety.

Soon after our editorial, Doman was picked up on the UW-River Falls campus by a dorm. He was cited for having an unleashed dog and questioned about suspicious behavior — the later issue was sent to the district attorney to see if Doman had obstructed police by telling a different version of events involving the dog than what police observed.

At a Nov. 10 bail hearing in Pierce County Circuit Court, Doman's public defender declared that police surveillance of Doman, which included Chief Gordie Young, was shocking, over the top and harassing. She also said it was “nothing short of profiling.”

We say to the contrary and believe River Falls residents rest easier knowing their police department is keeping a sharp eye on a registered sex offender charged with repeating the same crime.

Police profiling is usually defined as targeting suspects based on race or ethnicity. Keeping tabs on a sex offender who arguably shouldn't be out on bond is pro-active policing. It puts the safety of the community back where it belongs — in the front seat.

The public defender correctly noted that the sex offender registry prohibits people — police included — from harassing those on the list. But it seems this incident was brought to light not be harassment, but by an observant cop — the police chief — spotting a convicted sex offender behaving oddly on a college campus of young people.

Gavic, by the way, refused Assistant District Attorney Rory O'Sullivan's request to lock up Doman until his trial. Gavic did, however, express regret at the Nov. 10 hearing for setting Doman's original bail as a $2,000 signature bond.

Go figure.