A newspaper is record of a community’s history. A look back at the archives can provide a wealth of information — who won the 1975 basketball championship, when a fire took out a local landmark, the fate of a school referendum, etc. The who, what, why, when, where and how of who we are as a community is important.

That’s why we find it troubling that people and organizations are submitting photos to the newspaper, wanting them published, but not wanting to provide the information relevant to the photo.

If we get a photo of a group of children who have won an award for something they accomplished at school, but the school refuses to provide the names of the kids, then what’s the point in running the photo? A caption for that photo might look something like this:

“This random group of children won an award for something they did well at some point recently.”

Who is going to care if they don’t know who the kids are? Some will recognize the children, of course. But if the children achieved something that warrants their photo being in the paper, shouldn’t their names be given so people know who to congratulate? Otherwise, these kids who work so hard may have their accomplishments go unnoticed. Part of the fun of winning an award when you’re a kid is seeing your name in print in the newspaper. At least, that’s how it used to be.

We understand that in this day and age, privacy of families and safety of children is important. We want to protect our loved ones at all costs. Some parents might be worried predators will know who their kids are if they’re pictured in the newspaper. However, if putting a name to a face in a student of the month photo, for example, causes a parent’s alarm bells to go off, then the photo shouldn’t be published at all.

Parents have a right to decide if their child’s photo goes in the paper. But don’t let that mean that none of the children can be named or appear. The whole group shouldn’t have to bow to the wishes of one. If a child’s parents prefer their child not be in the paper, then that child doesn’t need to be in the photo.

You don’t see a football game story detailing players’ points and stats with photos without names. A photo should tell us who is in the photo, why they’re pictured, what they are doing or have done, where they are and when it was taken.

Another example is a donation photo. If an organization has worked hard enough to be able to donate money to a cause, that accomplishment should be heralded. The amount matters, as does what it will be used for.

If you want a photo in the paper, provide the relevant information. If you can’t find all the pertinent information, we can help you do so. But don’t expect photos to be published that have no details.