EDITORIAL (Dec. 7, 2016): A date which will live in infamy

The words of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as he asked for a declaration of war after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

The 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack is being observed this week by the U.S. armed forces in Oahu, Hawaii this week. More than 2,000 Americans were killed in that attack.

Stories are being told across the country this week of World War II veterans, of which there are few remaining, making their way to Pearl Harbor for the commemoration, or of unsung heroes who did what they had to do to save others and themselves, but never received the recognition they deserved.

One veteran told a Twin Cities news station that he speaks about his experiences to schoolchildren because he’s afraid one day Pearl Harbor will be forgotten. The man, who is in his 90s, donates all proceeds from his programs to veterans organizations.

Ninety-two-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Robert Coles traveled from his home in Maine to attend the anniversary. He is being followed by a news station throughout the week as he attends Pearl Harbor ceremonies. He told news stations he fired a machine gun at and hit the first two Japanese bombers that came by his ship, the USS Bagley where he was stationed. He doesn’t want to be presented with awards, he said. A thank you would be nice, he admitted.

The Navy is expecting more than 4,000 veterans gathering on Pier 7 at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7 at the time the attack took place.

According to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, an estimated 200 Wisconsinites were present at Pearl Harbor during the attack; more than 40 died.

“Two Wisconsin sailors were awarded Congressional Medals of Honor for their actions at Pearl Harbor: Captain Franklin Van Valkenburgh, the last commander of the U.S.S. Arizona, directed the defense of his ship until a violent blast killed him; and Commander Cassin Young was blown off the U.S.S. Vestal by an explosion, but swam back to the ship and beached her to ensure that the ship could later be salvaged,” the website states.

As the stories of these brave men and women are retold, and as new facts come to light detailing acts of bravery that weren’t officially recorded, it’s horrifying to think that some of them weren’t thanked for their actions, or that some are worried Pearl Harbor will be forgotten.

Just as the American people have vowed to “never forget” the 9/11 attacks, we must never forget Pearl Harbor, nor all the sacrifices made by service men and women.

Take a moment this week to reflect on how your world might have been different if hundreds of thousands of Americans hadn’t fought to protect American soil and our way of life in World War II after Pearl Harbor. Teach your children and grandchildren about that “date which will live in infamy.” Let’s hope a day like that will never come again.