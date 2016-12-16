This happened to one woman in Glen Park. She ran, got in her car, drove off and evaded the stranger, who she claimed tried to follow her. The woman was fearful and certainly felt harassed.

A similar encounter was reported by a woman going to her dorm room on the UW-River Falls campus. This woman was left scared and crying.

Moreno was not only acquitted of the stalking charges, he was also let off on a mere disorderly conduct charge. What kind of message does that send to women? The actions of Moreno weren’t merely a disorderly annoyance; they frightened people.

A jury recently deliberated for 40 minutes before acquitting Skyler Mescher of raping a woman a year ago at her home in River Falls. The woman said she was drunk when the alleged rape occurred. The complaint described it as a brutal attack.

Then last week, Rose Marie Kuehni of Prescott was sentenced to 10 years of probation after taking a plea deal on the cusp of facing a second trial in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

A jury in August deadlocked over a second-degree homicide charge against Kuehni. She was convicted at the first trial in August of moving and hiding her boyfriend's corpse, allegedly with the aid of another male friend.

Kuehni's lawyer introduced evidence on her behalf of domestic violence to justify her deadly actions. The judge – James Duvall out of Buffalo-Pepin who presided over the Pierce County Circuit case – said: “Sending her to prison is not going to make her a better person” and referenced a Dixie Chicks hit song “Goodbye Earl” about two women killing an abusive husband.

No one should have to endure abuse. But what message is this sending the public? This isn’t the Wild West and justice shouldn’t be taken into our own hands. Ten years probation for killing another human being is a slap on the wrists.

Last summer the woman accused of texting on her phone before crashing her car on Highway 35 that resulted in the deaths of her daughter and two nieces was also acquitted. The defense claimed the district attorney's evidence was inconclusive and that the fatal crash was caused by the van's bald tires and slippery road conditions.

We're at a loss to rationalize these verdicts. Is it a pattern?

Defense attorneys are skilled at injecting “reasonable doubt” factors in jurors' minds. That success rate is obviously high this year in Pierce County. Does the Pierce DA's office need to redouble its efforts with more compelling, solid evidence?

Three questions come to mind:

Will any of these outcomes deter sexual assault victims from coming forward? It’s hard enough for victims to share their stories. Who’s going to bother if coming forward only brings public scrutiny and fear of no justice?

Will these verdicts send the message that taking justice into people's own hands in domestic abuse situations is acceptable? It most certainly is not, but hey, if killing someone, whether they were abusive or not, only gets you 10 years probation.

Are we still holding drivers accountable for being inattentive behind the wheel? In Kari Milberg’s case, there wasn’t even a traffic citation.

At the very least, sympathy seems to be a factor in some jurors’ decisions. That in itself is troublesome. Feeling sorry for someone doesn’t erase the need to be held accountable for our actions.

There is much negative chatter on social media on what's happening in Pierce County Circuit Court. The above court cases won't clear up that tarnished image. People here have taken notice. There's cause for concern.