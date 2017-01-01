EDITORIAL (Dec. 28, 2016): Realize you are enough

These are all great resolutions (especially if you have an aunt Edna). But one we should all practice this year is being more kind to ourselves.

You are enough. Just as you are. You are enough.

That statement is difficult for most of us to believe.

“I should be thinner.”

“I’m not pretty enough.”

“I missed going to the gym this week. I’m so pathetic.”

“I wish I made more money. Maybe I’d be happier.”

“Josie’s mom made homemade, gourmet cheesecake bars for snack time. All I could whip together was buying pretzels. And Josie’s mom has a spotless house, works out two hours a day and always looks perfect. Why can’t I be so pulled together?”

“John bought his son a new bow and a new hunting rifle this year. I wish I could do that for my son. All I could do was take him hunting using my old bow.”

“I don’t see my friends like I used to. There just never seems to be time.”

These are thoughts that have gone through many of our heads. We all need to stop trying to reach some unattainable, imaginary standard of perfection. We don’t have to reach a certain goal, or do a certain thing, or be perfect to deserve happiness.

We should never stop trying to improve ourselves. We have never “arrived.” But we’ve got to stop being so hard on ourselves and realize, we deserve to be happy, just as we are, in this moment right now. Not after we do this, or accomplish this, or get that.

Be kind to yourself and you’ll be amazed at how all the pieces fall together. Take good care of yourself, forgive yourself, make time for yourself, respect yourself, treat yourself, remind yourself of your good qualities, stop trying to be perfect, believe in yourself and most importantly, know that to everyone around you, you are enough.