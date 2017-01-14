EDITORIAL (Jan. 11, 2017): Before you cast stones...

However, we refuse to smear someone’s name in a he-said, she-said witch hunt when there are no concrete facts to back anything up.

The Herald has been bombarded lately by a small group of Spring Valley residents who are unhappy with the performance of a top administrator and board.

When one first hears their complaints, they sound plausible, even appalling.

But the fact is, the more we dug, the more we felt we were being used to do other people’s dirty work. As one reporter said after a long, seemingly pointless interview, “I wish I could get that hour back of my life.” But, that hour was spent doing something a good journalist does: discerning facts. Countless hours of follow up and “homework” were accomplished.

A petition started to remove this administrator and board is filled with alleged stories of misconduct. Some sound like a kid ticked-off that he or she was held to task. Others sound concerning enough to warrant looking into. But being denied a chance to go to an overnight extracurricular event out of town due to failing a class is hardly what we would call unjust cruelty. One student alleged he or she was “swept under the rug” for being a cutter. If this was true, why didn’t he or she or the parents do something? Say something?

The point is, none of these people who have allegedly been wronged filed formal complaints. We are not saying none of these things happened. But, the point is, no one followed the process to deal with these complaints appropriately. The school district website offers a clear path for those wishing to make a complaint. None of them spoke up at school board meetings. None of them contacted the superintendent or school board.

Instead, hiding behind fake names (or no name at all), casting stones through a petition and Facebook page is the route chosen. It should be noted that two people out of the apparently 250-some people unhappy agreed to go on the record for a story, and both of those interviews yielded comments like “I heard this from so-and-so, but I didn’t actually see it.” Yep. Exactly.

If you have a problem with someone, please address that person, or at least go through the complaint process. If you have a legitimate complaint but are afraid to voice it, there are other options for you, such as contacting the Department of Public Instruction about civil rights compliance at http://dpi.wi.gov/crc.

The Herald wants people to come forward with stories that need looking into. But make sure you have facts to back it up, not just a “my mother’s cousin’s brother’s neighbor told me” string of alleged misdeeds. If you come to the newspaper, be prepared to go “on the record.”