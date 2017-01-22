POLL: Greatest moment in Green Bay Packers history

Here are their picks for the greatest Packers moments:

Lombardi Trophy comes home to Titletown

The Lombardi Trophy came home for the first time in 29 years on Jan. 26, 1997.

Packer fans are loyal, but a nearly three-decade drought is a tough thing to swallow, even for them. The glory days of the 1960s when Titletown solidified its name were a distant memory.

Then along came a quarterback from Mississippi and a former high school football coach from California. Their leadership brought the magic back to this cold climate, small market team.

Super Bowl XXXI is the game that ignited my love of watching Packers football. Not even because they won, though that was the icing on the cake. It was so obvious they were a rejuvenated team, that they were no longer the losing team of the 1970s and 80s. They looked like they were actually having fun.

I was a 16-year-old junior in high school in 1997. I had watched football with my grandpa of course, but didn’t have a burning urge to tune into the Green and Gold each Sunday.

That all changed after watching that game.

I am now a superstitious fan, convinced if I don’t wear my Green Bay jersey, my Green Bay socks, my cheese beads necklace or my Green Bay bobbing headband that they will lose and it will 100 percent be my fault. If I can’t watch it on TV, I make sure I’m near a radio.

The Packers defeated the New England Patriots 35-21 in Super Bowl XXXI.

Who can forget Brett Favre running down the field at the Louisiana SuperDome with his helmet raised above his head? The look on his face says it all. He was like a boy who opened the best Christmas gift. That enthusiasm carried on through the entire game.

Later on fans learned it wasn’t so much Favre celebrating victory after that 54-yard touchdown pass to Andre Rison. He was thrilled and surprised that his decision to change the play at the line of scrimmage (after sensing a blitz from the Patriots) had worked. It was an audible calling for maximum blocking protection to be used against a blitz, something he adapted from watching Super Bowl XXIV highlights. He was just so dang happy that it actually worked.

Or what about Antonio Freeman’s 81-yard touchdown in the second quarter? The longest play in Super Bowl history.

More magic came from Desmond Howard’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Howard earned the game MVP title that day after returning 244 yards -- a Super Bowl record.

“The Minister of Defense” Reggie White contributed with a Super Bowl record of three sacks.

Watching that team refuse to give up while having fun was like observing a group of buddies just play a game.

Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre joining the Pack in 1992 was a turning point for the team, which culminated in that 1996 13-3 regular season and Super Bowl XXXI game. It was a reward for loyal Wisconsin fans after so many years of hoping and wishing.

The Dallas Cowboys claim the title of “America’s Team.” Even if I wasn’t a diehard Packer fan, I’d have to disagree.

---

An ode to the Packers

With the Green Bay Packers set to battle the Atlanta Falcons, I reflect on my favorite Packers moment.

What might surprise you cheeseheads is that I’m not one of you. Nay, I’m a Minnesota Vikings fan. I was born there, live there, and likely will die there. I’d rather die with the sheer disappointment of a missed Blair Walsh or Gary Anderson kick (depending on what generation you are) than cheer on your franchise.

So unlike my colleagues my favorite Packers moment is vastly different than the rest of this state, oohing and aweing over the supreme, freakish nature of Aaron Rodgers.

I’d like to take everyone back more than a decade for my favorite “Packers moment.”

It’s January 2005, cold, playoff football at Lambeau Field. A usually joyous time for Packer fans since most teams hate the cold or being in the state of Wisconsin all together.

Randy Moss, the best wide receiver in Vik-, wait, wait, in NFC North history, has just beaten Al Harris up the seam, grabbing a touchdown.

Moss would finish the game with four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns but, aside from his great statline and better afro, Moss’ touchdown celebration is the most important thing to recall.

Moss jumps up from the ground and heads to the goal post, carefully and tastefully “moons” the Packer faithful, a better, much improved variation of the Lambeau Leap. Moss would go on to say later that he got the idea from aggressive, disrespectful Packer fans doing this same motion to him while on the team bus.

Now, as the Packers faithful crack their knuckles, Facebook comments burning with so much passion, like a hot iron branding a steer’s hind quarters, keep this in mind: he didn’t actually show his butt.

If Moss actually showed his butt, the stands would’ve collapsed, Vince Lombardi would’ve rolled over in his grave, and Bart Starr would’ve challenged Moss to a bare knuckle brawl.

To put it simply: Moss was more classy than you all.

In conclusion, I urge my fellow Vikings to rally behind my cause. I know you have time on your hands Vikings fans, we don’t usually get to occupy our time enjoying football this long, so vote!

P.S. Go Falcons.

---

Pick fogged by recency bias

The 2011 Super Bowl team was a team that got hot at the right time and ran the table.

It was almost magic.

At that point in time Packers fans still didn’t know whether to love or hate Ted Thompson for divorcing Brett Favre. That day, when Aaron Rodgers won the Super Bowl MVP, fans realized Thompson made a great tough decision and gave him credit for it (for a little while at least).

The moment that really sticks out for me is the Nick Collins interception. I loved watching that guy play safety. When Collins went down to his knees in the endzone and took that penalty as he celebrated, it felt worth it.

That exact moment reminded me of the clips of Brett Favre running down the field with his helmet hoisted in the air or Desmond Howard returning the kick for a touchdown and peaking up to the jumbotron to make sure no one was going to catch him because he “had to do (his) touchdown dance.”

For the first time since the early retirement of Collins, the 2016-17 Packers team has competent safeties in Ha’Sean Clinton-Dix, Morgan Burnett, and Kentrell Brice.

Looking ahead, it is fun to look back.

After building a lead, the defense held and made sure it didn’t let the Steelers complete the comeback.

It was Clay Matthews ensuring the team won by forcing a fumble.

When Charles Woodson broke his collarbone, Jarrett Bush stepped up.

Next man up is a consistent theme for this year’s team and the 2011 team.

It was a carousel of linebackers replacing guys who continued to get hurt -- Brad Jones, Brandon Chillar, Frank Zombo, etc.

In 2016, it has been a carousel of injuries for defensive backs -- Josh Hawkins, Ladarius Gunter, Demetri Goodson, etc.

Comparing this team with the last Super Bowl run makes for fun conversation. It also makes me miss Nick Collins even more.