Prior to that, an unspoken rule had limited presidents to two terms, although that wasn’t yet the law. After George Washington chose not to run after his second elected term, it set a precedent (whether intentional or not, that is unknown).

States ratified the 22nd Amendment on Feb. 27, 1951 limiting an elected president to two terms in office. However, if a vice president or other successor takes over for a president, and serves two years or less of that term, the new president may seek election to two four-year terms.

A two-term limit has been deemed “a vital check against any one person, or the presidency as a whole, accumulating too much power.”

Too much power. Only a handful of voices (or one) deciding everything for years. That’s something to think about even at a local level: towns, villages, cities, counties, states.

Public office is a thankless job at times. Thank you to those of you who sacrifice time to serve.

However, one person or people holding the same board positions for years, or even decades, shouldn’t happen. Even if they’re doing a good job, new voices, ideas and opinions need to take the helm. It’s too bad there aren’t term limits for state and local elected positions.

It’s refreshing to see races developing for village boards in the county. It shows that residents want change and are paying attention to issues in their communities.