Groundhog Day poll: What's your favorite Bill Murray movie?

‘Groundhog Day’ is my worst nightmare

I wasn’t going to do it, I really wasn’t. But I did it.

“Groundhog Day” is the Bill Murray film that sticks out most in my mind. And I know my co-workers will laugh at me because I swore I wasn’t going to pick it.

I thought about picking something else, but this is the one that is stuck in my head -- and I mean stuck, it will never leave.

I remember the first time I saw Groundhog Day. I was 13. Maybe I was too young to appreciate it. Or maybe I was just easily annoyed -- what 13-year-old girl isn’t? But I hated it. It was like being stuck in hell, watching the same thing occur over and over again. Now that I’m older, I realize there was a much grander message behind the plot.

For those of you who haven’t seen it, Murray plays meteorologist Phil Connors. He and his co-workers head to Punxsutawney, Penn., to cover Groundhog Day festivities (Happy Groundhog Day, by the way!) Connors is disgusted with the assignment. He makes fun of the hicks who live in Punxsutawney.

When he is stuck in the small town thanks to a blizzard (which he said would miss the area), he refuses to take part in the Groundhog festivities and hits the hay. When he wakes up, his day is an exact repeat of the day before: waking up to the song “I Got You Babe” on the clock radio, the “It’s Groundhog Day!” announcement, the town’s festivities, everything.

This time loop continues. Every day he wakes up to Groundhog Day. No one else seems to notice. It’s like a never ending bad dream. Soon, he begins to take advantage of it by binge drinking, having one-night stands and other reckless behavior. But that is only fun for so long. Soon, his depression overtakes him and he tries to kill himself to end the cycle. But nothing works. He still wakes up and each day is Feb. 2.

After waking up again alone (without his love interest, co-worker Rita, who fell asleep with him the night before), he decides enough is enough, and he uses the repeating day to do good for himself and others. He uses his knowledge to prevent accidents and disasters from occurring.

Once the realization hits that he’s not above the Punxsutawney townsfolk, that he loves Rita, and he gives an A+ Groundhog Day report highlighting the town instead of looking down on it, he finally experiences true happiness.

The next morning when he wakes up, it’s Feb. 3. Finally.

It’s a reminder not to get stuck in our own Groundhog Day loops. Find happiness in the everyday, ordinary things. Don’t hold yourself on a pedestal above others. Do good for others. Love others. Love yourself enough to take care of yourself. If you do all these things, your life won’t seem like it’s stuck in a never-ending hellish loop of pointless interactions.

Now that I’m not 13, I get it.

---

Lost in Bill Murray

How do you select a movie from man who’s had such an illustrious career like Bill Murray. Currently, Murray has 83 credits on his IMDB page for acting.

From his various Wes Anderson roles to playing himself in the iconic film “Space Jam”, it’s hard to choose which performance I’ll always remember him for.

I’ll look at this from a Desert Island perspective as in, if I was stranded on a desert island, which film would I most want that features him.

As much as I could watch “Ghostbusters”, “Groundhog Day” and “Caddyshack” on a loop, nothing tops the realistic, vulnerable performance in “Lost in Translation.”

It’s important to realize this is the only Oscar-nominated performance of Murray’s career, but it could be argued that you don’t need critical acclaim to put forth a noteworthy performance.

The reason why I pick Murray is how this character, known as Bob Harris, is a caricature of himself.

Think about it: a well-known actor, whose glory days are behind him, is trying to find some kind of meaning in his life and career.

Going back a decade, Murray was only in a few Wes Anderson films, “Ed Wood,” “Groundhog Day” and some less-than-stellar films.

This movie was just as much about himself as it was his character’s journey.

Murray gives a performance that’s a mix of his usual dry-witted humor, real sadness and deep self-exploration.

I would highly recommend this film to others, aside from the provocative Murray performance as well. The bond between Murray and co-star Scarlett Johansson is a unique and thought-provoking one.

There are so many movies that feature Murray’s slapstick nature, but for my best bet, for my desert island, I want Murray as a loveable loser.

---

The correct answer is 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray isn’t quite Hardy Greaves, the caddy in "The Legend of Bagger Vance," but he very well may be the greatest character to ever grace a golf course with his presence.

If you’ve seen the movie, I might as well stop there, because I have your vote.

The movie is chaos. It’s slapstick. The best part is that it is naturally funny with Bill Murray. It isn’t the type of funny that would be hilarious if anyone said it. He is funny because he is ridiculous. Bill Murray chasing a gopher around a golf course? Can you imagine Leo DiCaprio or Jack Nicholson chasing a gopher. It would seem deranged.

Little of Bill Murray’s role in this movie was scripted — almost none of it actually. It was just Bill Murray doing his thing on a golf course.

If you’re still reading this it is because you actually love "Caddyshack." If you love "Caddyshack," you love Bill Murray just being funny. Go to YouTube and watch Bill Murray’s interviews with David Letterman.

Also, even though I love Scarlett Johansen, the answer is not "Lost in Translation."