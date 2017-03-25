EDITORIAL (March 22, 2017): Teachers have a lasting effect

Ellsworth High School business education teacher and Panther’s Den mentor Judith “Judi” Helmer died Tuesday, March 14, after a 25-year battle with breast cancer.

Helmer began teaching at EHS in 1991. In 1992, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. According to her obituary, she “endured hundreds of chemo treatments, radiation treatments and surgeries without complaint.

“Her positive attitude and love for life provided tremendous inspiration for everyone who was fortunate enough to cross her path.”

Principal Mark Stoesz said Helmer was an iconic person at EHS. He credits her with single-handedly transforming the school store into a “high-volume” store and “community fixture.”

“She was a passionate and dedicated teacher who was a beloved figure in our school, by both students and staff; selected as the Teacher of the Year in 2014,” Stoesz said. “Just as importantly, she was a caring and compassionate colleague and a true friend to so many of us.

“She also taught our school and students that there are things bigger than you and it's important to engage and be part of the bigger challenges out there.

“Today, our students believe that we should always be doing events that support a bigger cause — that's to her credit. She was blessed with a great laugh and wicked sense of humor which helped make our school a fun place to work; we are simply going to miss her.”

In the letters to the editor, you’ll find one from EHS English teacher Joe Williams, who applauds today’s students and their behavior, contrary to many people’s view of “millennials.”

Williams said it takes a village to raise children such as those who were complimented on a recent trip overseas of which he was a part.

We say thank you to the teachers like Helmer and Williams and countless others in Pierce County’s school districts for the light you bring to children’s lives, the hard work you do, the money you spend from your own pockets on supplies and the love you give to your students. It’s obvious you have a great effect.