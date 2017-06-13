Superintendent's Column: Summer School is in Session

This year's summer school enrollment will serve more than 550 students who will participate in classes that provide academic enrichment, swimming lessons, and activities in areas of interest to the students. Classes run from 8 a.m. to noon daily.

As mentioned above, we will also see the area around the schools be a busy place for construction this summer. Roadwork, parking lot work, and playground work will be completed this summer along with the ongoing work on the new elementary school. We will be providing updates throughout the summer regarding the construction progress and any road and parking lot closures around the schools.

The summer is a busy time for the district as the months of June and July focus on building maintenance and getting ready for the return of students and staff. With the early start date of Aug. 24, the ongoing construction projects, and the planning for the move into the new school, there will be a lot going on around the various buildings and school grounds.