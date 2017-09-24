Editorial: No more 'one for the road'

Things aren't better across the river. Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that more than 448,600 drivers have at least one DUI on their record and another 405,000 have two or more convictions as of Dec. 31, 2015.

A comprehensive report in RiverTown Multimedia newspapers this week (links below) explores the reality of those numbers. Read it. Think about your choices and the choices your loved ones make — sometimes every day. Then apply what you learn and commit to making better choices.

States across the nation, not simply in the Midwest, have enacted tougher drunken-driving laws. Congress made that happen by setting the national illegal blood alcohol content threshold at .08 in 2000. The incentive for states to cooperate was actually more of a threat: Do it or lose federal transportation funds. Wisconsin dragged its feet, becoming the 43rd state to leave the .10 limit behind. Minnesota dug in its heels, lost 2 percent of federal funding in 2004, then went along starting Aug. 1, 2005.

The lower blood alcohol content law means that even "one more for the road" is one too many.

In fact, one drunken driver on the road is one too many.

So we ask readers to commit to a sober ride:

• Plan ahead. That means you designate a sober driver, arrange to take a cab or use public transportation, or choose option 3: stay put for the night.

• Be that driver. Have fun without the alcohol

• Offer to act as cabby. Pick up a loved one or friend anytime, anywhere.

• Speak up. When you see an impaired person ready to get behind the wheel, take the keys and get the person a safe ride home.

• Buckle up each and every time. Your best defense against that impaired driver in another vehicle is to wear a seat belt.

Together we can make the right choice.