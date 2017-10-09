Friends, fitness and food for fines

Our Friends group helps the library in so many ways — from volunteer assistance at programs to sponsoring our coffee station, from advocating for funding to assisting with outreach. We love our Friends and all that they do!

Fitness & Fun: Build a Healthy Body is continuing through October: Yoga with CJ Oct. 5, 19, and Nov. 2 at noon (register in the Senior Center); walking with Florence Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.; and a free, healthy meal along with guest speaker Erica Reiff presenting What's in Our Food: A Look at Common Ingredients Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Funding for this program is provided by Allina Health.

For teens, we have a cooking program highlighting apples Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. and Maker Meet-Up playing with Zentangles Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Register for one or both programs at the library. Save the date for a teen Pirate Party coming up on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) will meet before the party. TAB is a great way for teens to get volunteer hours in for school, as well as to give input on young adult programs and collections. If interested, please fill out an application at the circulation desk.

Finally, Food for Fines is back this month. Contact the library for information on program details and restrictions. All food collected will be donated to the Pierce County Food Pantry in Ellsworth.

For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273- 3209, find us on Facebook, or see the library's website at www.ellsworthlibrary.org.