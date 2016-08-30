LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Aug. 3, 2016)

TO THE EDITOR

The U.S. and other countries are spending large amounts of tax dollars to find “alien life” on other planets. We are traveling deeper into space and looking further than ever before. If this is an expensive hobby for our scientists to prove someone’s theory or justify one’s job, it seems a little excessive.

On another thought, what happens if they do find alien life somewhere? There has been fighting among humans as long as life has existed on planet Earth. Do they honestly think we will be able to get along with alien life from other planets better, or at all, than we do with humans from other countries or even our own country? If they do not use the same currency as we do, we won’t be able to buy them off by offering financial aid so they will be our friends.

I don’t have an opinion on the money spent on space research, but I do on the search for alien life. STOP LOOKING, we might find someone that would rather not be found.

---------------------

With the confirmation of the presidential candidates for the Republican and Democratic party (and subsequent disenfranchisements), it is clear now for most voters where the wasted vote will rest. I’d like to tell your readers about Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate for President, and an

opportunity to vote FOR someone, rather than against.

Let’s address the elephant in the room first. The Libertarian party is the only other party whose presidential candidate will appear on all 50 state ballots. This means you can actually elect a Libertarian this year. When you consider the fact that current polling shows Gary Johnson is beating Trump amongst millennial, and Clinton amongst Independents, and you can see the base for an election win emerging. Nationally, Johnson is polling at 12 percent. If the candidate polls at 15 percent he must be included in the televised debates. At that point it becomes anybody's guess what happens.

Four years ago I proudly voted for Gary Johnson amidst cries of a wasted vote by family and friends. Today I am here to tell my family, friends and community, that voting for Gary Johnson was one of the proudest moments of my life; it was the moment I official broke free of the system. Fear, as I have said many times, is how the two parties keep you trapped.

Gary Johnson is the former Governor of New Mexico, and his running mate, Bill Weld, is the former Governor of Massachusetts. They both have more legislative experience than the other two candidates...combined. I think Gary Johnson makes a compelling argument this election, “Give us one term, America. If, after four years, you decide you don't like peace, prosperity and freedom, you can always vote a Trump or a Hillary back into office again.”

--------------

Life is complicated, but that shouldn’t stop us from being a community.

A community should be tolerant of diversity. In most cases, I do not care what sexual activities people do in the privacy of their own homes. There are those that wish to be identified by those activities when they are in public, which is their choice, but I don’t really care. Those things, in my opinion, are better left to the privacy of your own relationships.

There are times I do care, like when those activities include a child, especially a prepubescent child. When a pedophile acts on their desires, they become a child molester. The sexual desire they have for hairless innocent boys and girls is not something they want normal people to know about, even though in many cases child molesters argue that the children they have had sexual intercourse with, some as young as 6 months, clearly enjoyed the experience and desired it. Or that they were “educating” them on their bodies in a healthy way. Children do not have the capacity to understand and make decisions about sex with an adult, which is why there are laws against it. In most cases, the community could have intervened earlier to prevent a real tragedy; there were signs.

Tragically, as a community, we have been so berated for identifying any differences in people that we are afraid to call out people that are different in an inappropriate way. I’m not promoting mob violence or vigilantism, what I am promoting is that when somebody is acting inappropriately the community needs to get together, expose them and take care of the rest of the community. Not just for pedophiles and child molesters, but domestic violence, drug use, drunk driving and any other offense. We must not be afraid to confront people for the right reasons, to help define our community by the things we will not accept and the way we protect the innocent. I am very proud to be part of such a great community. Are you?

------

The article regarding land issues in Bay City several weeks ago was interesting: The President of the Board said, "We're ‘gonna’ do it, and it's ‘gonna’ be done right."

Right, as opposed to the way the sworn affidavit filings for those lots was done in 2008. That was done after David Meixner challenged the board's position on village streets vs. private driveways in 2007. Seems the board president tried to file a sworn affidavit asserting a village claim, but messed it up so completely that we're now paying to have the filing done again.

I guess if you're "gonna" condemn someone's land, purchase it at bargain prices and build a public trail through wetlands, you "gotta" do it right. Seems there's confusion at the village board level on what "doing it right" means. Doing it right, in my opinion, is not doing it at all. Don't condemn someone's land, don't force the sale to the village for less than the village could have purchased it several years ago, and don't build an unwanted nature trail through wetlands. A trail, according to a recent lecture at a board meeting, that was an "afterthought." A way to justify the "eminent domain" action and make the condemnation of someone's property appear a "public necessity." It'll be interesting to see how this "public necessity" is substantiated in court.

So, the issue of who owns the land that David Meixner purchased from the Tom Tyler Estate remains in contention. If that sounds strange, imagine how Mr. Meixner feels. He bought lots from the original owner's estate, and now the village board is attempting to condemn those lots so they can force him to sell them to the village for an "afterthought." An afterthought (according to the village attorney) that made it easier for the village to do an eminent domain procedure. Brilliant! Our village board fabricated a reason, to make it easier to legally take land, as stated by the Board President: "To make Bay City a better place."

----

Residents of Emerald, in St.Croix County, are the latest among those trying to protect themselves and the St. Croix River from the threats of an industrial dairy expansion in the region.

Like highly contaminated Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin, where 34 percent of the tested wells are undrinkable due to high nitrates, e-coli, or both -- this area of the state’s water is highly vulnerable due to its karst topography.

We’re experiencing the social and environmental devastation of CAFO’s, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, also referred to as “animal factories,” where thousands of animals are held in the confinement model, while the externalization of their costs, including massive amounts of manure -- are left on the industrialized landscape, and in the tainted air and water surrounding the operation.

Resistance to the threats of CAFO’s are often met with the statement that if you don’t support this agricultural model, you’re “anti-farming.” Areas struggling with poverty and disenfranchised citizenry are easy marks for the predatory behavior of the agri-business industrial model — and its venture wrapped up as “economic opportunity” for areas desolate and struggling.

“Economic opportunities” exist for very few. Setting up shop almost always spells hardship and harm for those who must reside near the operation who are subject to water and air quality contamination that exists where thousands of animals are placed, overtaxing the carrying capacity of the land with manure waste. Air quality issues are unregulated, offering no protection for citizenry left exposed.

The fragmentation of once peaceful communities is one of the first things residents experience -- the “fallout” of the CAFO; life long friends, church goers, family and community members begin to experience the contention and division brought by the industrialized dairy, while whispering the promises of betterment for a community: the ability to destroy not only the natural resources of the area, but lifelong relations and community cohesiveness. Chesapeake Bay, Yakima Valley, Des Moines, Iowa, and the dead zone in Green Bay, plagued by algae plumes, excessive high nitrates and e-coli indicate the inability for these mega operations and communities to co-exist.

St. Croix’s community, and the National Scenic Riverway, must be protected from the industrialized agribusiness dairy expansion that is proposed in this region. Protect your property values, the ones you love, the land, air and water where you live!