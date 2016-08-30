LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Aug. 10, 2016)

Social Security ‘bail-in’

“A bail-in is rescuing a financial institution on the brink of failure by making its creditors and depositors take a loss on their holdings. A bail-in is the opposite of a bail-out, which involves the rescue of a financial institution by external parties, typically governments using taxpayers’ money. Typically, bail-outs have been far more common than bail-ins, but in recent years after massive bail-outs some governments now require the investors and depositors in the bank to take a loss before taxpayers.” (Investopedia)

The Board of Trustees for Social Security (including the U.S. Treasury Secretary) reported that major parts of the program have already run out of money, and the rest of Social Security will run out in the next decade. They are admitting that they’re bankrupt and unable to keep their promises to taxpayers.

Since about half of Americans have nothing saved for retirement and will be completely dependent on SS when they retire, this is going to cause major crises. Not to fret, geniuses in government always have a fix.

A couple of weeks ago, a new bill was introduced on the floor of congress that, just like past dangerous legislation, i.e. USA Patriot Act, this bill has a catchy acronym. It’s called the Save Up Accounts Act, which stands for “Secure, Accessible, Valuable, Efficient, Universal, Pension Accounts Act”. This is a “bail in.”

Save Up forces certain employers and businesses in the United States, including many small businesses, to start contributing a fixed amount of money, per employee, into a brand new national retirement fund. For the average employee wage of $50,000, the employer would have to pay another 2 percent tax. Remember, employers are already paying 6.2 percent to Social Security.

This illustrates classic government thinking. Their track record of handling a government-managed retirement plan sucks. And again, the best solution these parasites can come up with is to raise your taxes, steal more money and start another wasteful program. Their logic “If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying the same failed tactics.”

American citizens and businesses cannot afford to “bail out” or “bail in” anymore failures.

When an elected official chooses to repeatedly serve the interests of a political party and its wealthy, out-of-state donors rather than the citizens who elected that official, then it’s high time we stop voting for the incumbent. The people of Senate District 10—and their children—are not being served by our elected representative.

Sheila Harsdorf says she’s concerned about tightening the budget and keeping taxes low. Really? Do numbers add up differently in Madison? Harsdorf voted to cut $250 million from the UW-System. She voted for less general state aid for our public schools than they got six years ago. But she and her party cronies also found enough money to fund $400 million for a sports stadium in Milwaukee. How is giving money to hedge-fund manager-owners of a professional sports team over 300 miles away from our district ever going to benefit us, the constituents who elected her? Somehow, Harsdorf thought spending another $48 million on voucher schools made more sense than funding our own excellent local public schools.

When elected officials directly undermine the success of local communities, ignoring our goals, then it’s time for us to vote for people who will put our concerns first. There’s an important election Nov. 8: vote! Vote for people who will make our lives, our children’s lives, and our communities their highest priority.

I am excited that Diane Odeen has decided to run for State Senate in the fall. Diane is exactly the kind of person we need representing us in Madison. Diane grew up on her family’s dairy farm. She moved to River Falls in the early 90’s with her husband and they raised their two daughters there. Diane has made it a priority to give back to her community, serving as vice-chair of the local education foundation, volunteering as a member of the Rotary Club, and serving on the River Falls City Council.

Most importantly, I know we can trust Diane to make education a priority. Diane knows that we can't continue to cut funding for our public schools as well as our tech colleges and universities. Educating our children should be one of our most important priorities, not an afterthought. I keep hearing our current Senator say she supports education, but the truth is Sheila Harsdorf keeps voting with the majority that prioritizes everything but education. I know Diane wouldn't vote to cut the UW System, including UW-River Falls and UW-Stout, by $250 million or support legislation that spends $400 million of taxpayers’ money on a new basketball arena in Milwaukee.

I support Diane Odeen because she knows that the best way to improve our economy for the next generation is to support public education.

At the Plum City blood drive, 66 donors came to donate. There were only six deferrals at this draw. The blood donations received translate into saving 177 lives.

Pins earned at the drive include Mary Wieser (4-gallon), Sue Delman (5-gallon) and Steve Brunner (9-gallon).

Thank you for the Plum City Legion for the use of the hall, set-up and take-down teams, volunteer workers, callers and Immanual Lutheran Church ladies for providing food.

The next scheduled blood drive will be held Monday, Oct. 31.

While waiting for the village board in Bay City to proceed with the condemnation of David Meixner's land, I contacted someone who knows a thing or two about the land and the fish markets that used to be on Meixner's property. I spent several hours with the son of Dale Dosdall -- Dale was one of the original owners of the land and the markets. Frank and Cathy Dosdall have spent years collecting stories, letters and pictures of the land and fish markets, and it turns out Frank's knowledge of things differs from what James Turvaville and the village legal counsel have written.

Let's start with the claim that "Fish Market Street" and the "Loop Road" are village streets. According to Frank Dosdall, both were private, not public, roadways cleared by his grandfather, O.E. Dosdall, the Lipinskis, and others to access the ponds and markets. They were never public streets. And the fire department bringing electricity and piping to the "artesian well" to fill fire trucks: Wrong again! Ralph Sorenson (a relative of a fish market owner) did that, not the fire department. He did that to pump water into "live well" trucks prior to shipping the fish. Ralph was a volunteer fireman. Prior to using the well, the department filled the trucks at the sluice running to Lipinski's pond with a pump, hose and filter. Ralph arranged the use of the well: it was cleaner and faster.

And the bridge over the sluice leading to "Lipinski's Pond"-- it appears Mr. Turvaville's use of the word "vehicles" is misleading. That bridge, built by the landowners to access "Park Street," was not a public bridge. It could never carry an automobile. Perhaps a horse drawn buggy or wagon, but never a car. And the wooden walkway... it's a couple of boards bolted down to aging concrete. That's all.

Next week, I'll expose more interesting discrepancies the board and its legal counsel are handing out. In my opinion, family history and family ownership offer a more accurate story than the boyhood memories of a mere village resident.